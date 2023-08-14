Taylor Motter Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Athletics - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Taylor Motter is available when the St. Louis Cardinals take on JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Busch Stadium Monday at 7:45 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on August 10 against the Rays) he went 1-for-4.
Taylor Motter Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Taylor Motter At The Plate
- Motter is batting .180 with two doubles and four walks.
- Motter has had a base hit in eight of 17 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has not gone deep in his 17 games this season.
- Motter has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in three of 17 games so far this year.
Taylor Motter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|8
|.208
|AVG
|.154
|.240
|OBP
|.241
|.250
|SLG
|.192
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|2
|8/1
|K/BB
|11/3
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Athletics' 5.77 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (159 total, 1.3 per game).
- Sears gets the start for the Athletics, his 24th of the season. He is 2-9 with a 4.15 ERA and 117 strikeouts through 125 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the lefty threw four innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.15 ERA ranks 38th, 1.114 WHIP ranks 15th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 35th.
