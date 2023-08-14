Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Athletics - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Paul Goldschmidt -- .209 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the mound, on August 14 at 7:45 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Royals.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt has 23 doubles, 18 home runs and 60 walks while hitting .273.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 63rd in the league in slugging.
- In 65.8% of his 114 games this season, Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 39 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 14 games this season (12.3%), homering in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Goldschmidt has had an RBI in 36 games this year (31.6%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (15.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 43.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (11.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|57
|.274
|AVG
|.272
|.382
|OBP
|.338
|.451
|SLG
|.438
|20
|XBH
|21
|9
|HR
|9
|29
|RBI
|30
|61/36
|K/BB
|50/24
|5
|SB
|4
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 5.77 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (159 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Athletics are sending Sears (2-9) out for his 24th start of the season. He is 2-9 with a 4.15 ERA and 117 strikeouts through 125 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander tossed four innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (4.15), 15th in WHIP (1.114), and 35th in K/9 (8.4) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.