Nolan Gorman, with a slugging percentage of .389 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the mound, August 14 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Gorman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman is batting .241 with 16 doubles, 24 home runs and 44 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 110th, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is 29th in the league in slugging.

Gorman has reached base via a hit in 61 games this season (of 103 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

Looking at the 103 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 20 of them (19.4%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the dish.

Gorman has had an RBI in 35 games this season (34.0%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (18.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored a run in 40 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 53 .292 AVG .194 .376 OBP .282 .585 SLG .398 22 XBH 18 14 HR 10 43 RBI 24 62/22 K/BB 64/22 4 SB 3

Athletics Pitching Rankings