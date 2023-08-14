Lars Nootbaar -- with a slugging percentage of .625 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the hill, on August 14 at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

JP Sears

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar has 90 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .381.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 53rd in the league in slugging.

In 66.3% of his games this year (57 of 86), Nootbaar has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (27.9%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 11 games this season (12.8%), homering in 3.2% of his plate appearances.

In 34.9% of his games this year, Nootbaar has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (9.3%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored in 43 games this season (50.0%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 45 .258 AVG .304 .358 OBP .403 .404 SLG .506 10 XBH 21 6 HR 6 17 RBI 21 31/25 K/BB 43/27 3 SB 5

Athletics Pitching Rankings