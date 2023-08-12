Willson Contreras -- with a slugging percentage of .606 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Kansas City Royals, with Cole Ragans on the mound, on August 12 at 7:10 PM ET.

He reached base in all five of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double, a home run and five RBI) in his previous game against the Royals.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Cole Ragans

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .259 with 24 doubles, 13 home runs and 38 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 71st, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 64th in the league in slugging.

Contreras will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 with two homers over the course of his last outings.

In 57.3% of his 96 games this season, Contreras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 11 games this season (11.5%), leaving the park in 3.4% of his plate appearances.

Contreras has an RBI in 30 of 96 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 35.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (8.3%).

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 48 .257 AVG .260 .340 OBP .365 .419 SLG .473 17 XBH 20 5 HR 8 21 RBI 27 45/17 K/BB 43/21 5 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings