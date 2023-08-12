Tyler O'Neill -- with a slugging percentage of .632 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Kansas City Royals, with Cole Ragans on the mound, on August 12 at 7:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Royals.

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Cole Ragans

Cole Ragans TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill has eight doubles, six home runs and 16 walks while hitting .247.

O'Neill has picked up a hit in 68.2% of his 44 games this season, with more than one hit in 15.9% of those games.

In 13.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

O'Neill has picked up an RBI in 25.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 16 games this year (36.4%), including three multi-run games (6.8%).

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 22 .267 AVG .228 .337 OBP .299 .480 SLG .354 8 XBH 6 4 HR 2 6 RBI 9 23/8 K/BB 26/8 0 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings