Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Royals - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tommy Edman -- hitting .297 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Kansas City Royals, with Cole Ragans on the hill, on August 12 at 7:10 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Royals.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is hitting .244 with 18 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 26 walks.
- Edman has reached base via a hit in 50 games this season (of 91 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 8.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 20.9% of his games this year, Edman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 39.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (11%).
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|42
|.257
|AVG
|.229
|.306
|OBP
|.311
|.389
|SLG
|.424
|12
|XBH
|18
|4
|HR
|4
|21
|RBI
|11
|28/9
|K/BB
|26/17
|8
|SB
|7
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.13 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (143 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ragans gets the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when the lefty threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.86, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .227 against him.
