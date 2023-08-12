Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Royals - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Gorman (.417 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Cole Ragans and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Royals.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman has 16 doubles, 24 home runs and 43 walks while hitting .241.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 111th, his on-base percentage ranks 83rd, and he is 26th in the league in slugging.
- Gorman has had a hit in 60 of 102 games this season (58.8%), including multiple hits 19 times (18.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 19.6% of his games in 2023, and 6% of his trips to the plate.
- Gorman has picked up an RBI in 34.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 18.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in eight contests.
- In 40 of 102 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|52
|.292
|AVG
|.192
|.376
|OBP
|.279
|.585
|SLG
|.401
|22
|XBH
|18
|14
|HR
|10
|43
|RBI
|24
|62/22
|K/BB
|63/21
|4
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective eight K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.13 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (143 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ragans gets the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.86, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents have a .227 batting average against him.
