The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Gorman (.417 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Cole Ragans and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Royals.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Cole Ragans

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman has 16 doubles, 24 home runs and 43 walks while hitting .241.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 111th, his on-base percentage ranks 83rd, and he is 26th in the league in slugging.

Gorman has had a hit in 60 of 102 games this season (58.8%), including multiple hits 19 times (18.6%).

He has hit a home run in 19.6% of his games in 2023, and 6% of his trips to the plate.

Gorman has picked up an RBI in 34.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 18.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in eight contests.

In 40 of 102 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 52 .292 AVG .192 .376 OBP .279 .585 SLG .401 22 XBH 18 14 HR 10 43 RBI 24 62/22 K/BB 63/21 4 SB 3

