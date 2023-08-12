The Kansas City Royals (38-80) will look for Maikel Garcia to continue a 15-game hitting streak against the St. Louis Cardinals (51-66), on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Steven Matz (3-7) against the Royals and Cole Ragans (3-3).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Matz - STL (3-7, 3.91 ERA) vs Ragans - KC (3-3, 3.86 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Steven Matz

Matz (3-7) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 17th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in six innings against the Colorado Rockies.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.91 and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .268 in 24 games this season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Matz has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has nine appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 24 chances this season.

Steven Matz vs. Royals

The Royals rank 19th in MLB with a .241 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 23rd in the league (.393) and 114 home runs.

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Royals in one game, and they have gone 2-for-10 with an RBI over 2 2/3 innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cole Ragans

Ragans makes the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's last time out was on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The 25-year-old has a 3.86 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 20 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .227 to his opponents.

Ragans is trying to claim his third quality start in a row in this matchup.

Ragans will aim to go five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 2.1 frames per outing.

In 12 of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Cole Ragans vs. Cardinals

He will take the mound against a Cardinals offense that ranks seventh in the league with 1032 total hits (on a .257 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .433 (sixth in the league) with 163 total home runs (sixth in MLB action).

Ragans has thrown 2/3 of an inning without giving up a hit or an earned run against the Cardinals this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.