The St. Louis Cardinals and Lars Nootbaar head into the final of a two-game series against Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are sixth in MLB action with 163 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

St. Louis ranks sixth in MLB, slugging .433.

The Cardinals are seventh in MLB with a .257 batting average.

St. Louis has the No. 12 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.7 runs per game (546 total runs).

The Cardinals' .330 on-base percentage is fifth-best in baseball.

Cardinals hitters strike out 8.2 times per game, the 10th-lowest average in baseball.

The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 26th in the majors.

St. Louis has the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).

Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the fourth-worst WHIP in baseball (1.438).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Steven Matz makes the start for the Cardinals, his 17th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 3.91 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

Matz is trying to earn his fourth straight quality start in this game.

Matz will look to go five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 4.1 innings per outing.

He has had nine appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/6/2023 Rockies L 1-0 Home Zack Thompson Austin Gomber 8/8/2023 Rays L 4-2 Away Miles Mikolas Zach Eflin 8/9/2023 Rays W 6-4 Away Dakota Hudson Jalen Beeks 8/10/2023 Rays W 5-2 Away Matthew Liberatore Zack Littell 8/11/2023 Royals L 12-8 Away Adam Wainwright Dylan Coleman 8/12/2023 Royals - Away Steven Matz Cole Ragans 8/14/2023 Athletics - Home Miles Mikolas JP Sears 8/15/2023 Athletics - Home Dakota Hudson JP Sears 8/16/2023 Athletics - Home Matthew Liberatore Paul Blackburn 8/17/2023 Mets - Home Adam Wainwright José Quintana 8/18/2023 Mets - Home Steven Matz Kodai Senga

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.