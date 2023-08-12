2023 AIG Women’s Open Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 3
After two rounds of play at the 2023 AIG Women’s Open, Ally Ewing is in the lead (+138), shooting a 10-under 134.
Want to place a bet on the AIG Women’s Open? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!
AIG Women’s Open Third Round Information
- Start Time: 3:35 AM ET
- Venue: Walton Heath Golf Club
- Location: Tadworth, United Kingdom
- Par/Distance: Par 72/6,881 yards
Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a free trial to Fubo!
AIG Women’s Open Best Odds to Win
Ally Ewing
- Tee Time: 9:55 AM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-10)
- Odds to Win: +138
Ewing Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|68
|-4
|5
|3
|1st
|Round 2
|66
|-6
|7
|1
|1st
Click here to bet on Ewing at the AIG Women’s Open with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Charley Hull
- Tee Time: 9:45 AM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-5)
- Odds to Win: +900
Hull Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|71
|-1
|3
|2
|19th
|Round 2
|68
|-4
|4
|0
|3rd
Click here to bet on Hull with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Hyo Joo Kim
- Tee Time: 9:35 AM ET
- Current Rank: 5th (-4)
- Odds to Win: +900
Kim Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|70
|-2
|4
|2
|7th
|Round 2
|70
|-2
|3
|1
|19th
Want to place a bet on Kim in the AIG Women’s Open? Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Minjee Lee
- Tee Time: 8:55 AM ET
- Current Rank: 9th (-3)
- Odds to Win: +1600
Lee Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|72
|E
|4
|2
|33rd
|Round 2
|69
|-3
|4
|1
|8th
Think Lee can win the AIG Women’s Open? Click here to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Andrea Lee
- Tee Time: 9:55 AM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-5)
- Odds to Win: +1800
Lee Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|71
|-1
|4
|1
|19th
|Round 2
|68
|-4
|5
|1
|3rd
Click here to bet on Lee at the AIG Women’s Open with BetMGM Sportsbook!
AIG Women’s Open Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Jin-young Ko
|9th (-3)
|+1800
|Atthaya Thitikul
|9th (-3)
|+2000
|Nasa Hataoka
|9th (-3)
|+2000
|Maria Gabriela Lopez
|5th (-4)
|+2500
|Lilia Vu
|5th (-4)
|+2500
|Carlota Ciganda
|74th (+3)
|+2800
|Minami Katsu
|2nd (-5)
|+3000
|Linn Grant
|18th (-2)
|+3000
|Alison Lee
|5th (-4)
|+3300
|Allisen Corpuz
|9th (-3)
|+3300
Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.