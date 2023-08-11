Tyler O'Neill Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Royals - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Tyler O'Neill -- with a slugging percentage of .579 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Kansas City Royals, with Dylan Coleman on the mound, on August 11 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Dylan Coleman
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill is hitting .242 with eight doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.
- O'Neill has gotten a hit in 29 of 43 games this season (67.4%), including six multi-hit games (14.0%).
- In 11.6% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 10 games this year (23.3%), O'Neill has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 34.9% of his games this season (15 of 43), he has scored, and in three of those games (7.0%) he has scored more than once.
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|21
|.267
|AVG
|.216
|.337
|OBP
|.293
|.480
|SLG
|.311
|8
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|7
|23/8
|K/BB
|26/8
|0
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.11).
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 141 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Coleman starts for the first time this season for the Royals.
- The 26-year-old right-hander pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of 17 appearances so far.
- In 17 appearances this season, he has a 10.05 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are hitting .286 against him.
