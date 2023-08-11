The St. Louis Cardinals (51-65) and Kansas City Royals (37-80) square off on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, beginning a two-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Adam Wainwright (3-6, 7.81 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Dylan Coleman.

Cardinals vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wainwright - STL (3-6, 7.81 ERA) vs Coleman - KC (0-0, 10.05 ERA)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adam Wainwright

Wainwright (3-6) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw three innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up seven earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The 41-year-old has pitched to a 7.81 ERA this season with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.6 walks per nine across 14 games.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Wainwright has started 14 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 10 times. He averages 4.7 innings per appearance.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Adam Wainwright vs. Royals

The Royals are batting .239 this season, 19th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .389 (24th in the league) with 111 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the Royals one time this season, allowing them to go 9-for-23 with two doubles, a triple and three RBI in five innings.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Coleman

Coleman makes his first start of the season for the Royals.

The 26-year-old righty has 17 appearances out of the bullpen this season.

In 17 games this season, he has put up a 10.05 ERA and averages 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .286 against him.

