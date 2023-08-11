Japan will play Sweden in a World Cup quarterfinal, on August 11 at 3:30 AM ET. In the Round of 16, Japan defeated Norway and Sweden took out the United States.

Japan is +123 to advance to the World Cup semifinals, and Sweden is +233. This match has an over/under of 2.5 goals. The under is available at -169, and the over is +126.

Japan vs. Sweden Game Info

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 AM ET

3:30 AM ET Location: Auckland, New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand Venue: Eden Park

Eden Park TV Channel: FOX US

FOX US Total: 2.5

2.5 Japan Moneyline: +123

+123 Sweden Moneyline: +233

Japan vs. Sweden World Cup Betting Insights

These two teams score 5.8 goals per game combined, 3.3 more than this match's total.

Opponents of these teams score 0.6 goals per game combined, 1.9 fewer than this match's total.

Japan has been listed as a moneyline favorite three times this tournament, and won every time.

Japan has played as a moneyline favorite of +123 or shorter in just one game this tournament, which they won.

Sweden drew the only game it has played as an underdog this tournament.

Sweden has not entered a game this tournament with longer moneyline odds than +233.

Japan World Cup Stats

Hinata Miyazawa has put up five goals and one assist for Japan in Women's World Cup.

In Japan's matches in Women's World Cup, Mina Tanaka has accumulated two goals and three assists.

In Women's World Cup (four matches), Jun Endo has accumulated one goal and two assists for Japan.

Riko Ueki has been on the pitch for four matches in Japan's action in Women's World Cup, and has contributed two goals and one assist.

Sweden World Cup Stats

Amanda Ilestedt has scored three goals for Sweden in Women's World Cup (four games).

Sofia Jakobsson has not scored a goal but has collected two assists for Sweden in Women's World Cup.

Fridolina Rolfo has collected two goals for Sweden in Women's World Cup.

In four Women's World Cup matches, Jonna Andersson hasn't scored a goal, but she does have two assists.

Japan vs. Sweden Recent Performance

So far this year, Japan is 7-0-3 against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup participants, with a goal differential of +19. In 2022, it was 4-2-3 in such matches (+3 goal differential).

Japan picked up a win on August 5 against Norway by a final score of 3-1. The victorious Japan took eight more shots in the contest, 14 to six.

In 2022, Sweden went 7-2-2 versus teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of +10. This year its record against fellow World Cup squads is 5-2-1 (+10 goal differential).

On August 6 in its last match, Sweden matched up with the United States and took them down 0-0, despite being outshot 21 to seven.

Japan Roster

Name Age Number Club Ayaka Yamashita 27 1 INAC Kobe Leonessa (Japan) Risa Shimizu 27 2 West Ham United FC Women (England) Moeka Minami 24 3 AS Roma (Italy) Saki Kumagai 32 4 AS Roma (Italy) Shiori Miyake 27 5 INAC Kobe Leonessa (Japan) Hina Sugita 26 6 Portland Thorns FC (United States) Hinata Miyazawa 23 7 Mynavi Sendai Ladies (Japan) Hikaru Naomoto 29 8 Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan) Riko Ueki 24 9 Tokyo Verdy Beleza (Japan) Fuka Nagano 24 10 Liverpool LFC (England) Mina Tanaka 29 11 INAC Kobe Leonessa (Japan) Hana Takahashi 23 12 Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan) Jun Endo 23 13 Angel City FC (United States) Yui Hasegawa 26 14 Manchester City WFC (England) Aoba Fujino 19 15 Tokyo Verdy Beleza (Japan) Honoka Hayashi 25 16 West Ham United FC Women (England) Kiko Seike 27 17 Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan) Momoko Tanaka 23 18 Tokyo Verdy Beleza (Japan) Miyabi Moriya 26 19 INAC Kobe Leonessa (Japan) Maika Hamano 19 20 Hammarby IF (Sweden) Chika Hirao 26 21 Albirex Niigata (Japan) Remina Chiba 24 22 JEF United Ichihara Chiba (Japan) Rion Ishikawa 20 23 Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan)

Sweden Roster

Name Age Number Club Zecira Musovic 27 1 Chelsea FC (England) Jonna Andersson 30 2 Hammarby IF (Sweden) Linda Sembrant 36 3 Juventus Turin (Italy) Stina Lennartsson 26 4 - Anna Sandberg 20 5 BK Hacken FF (Sweden) Magdalena Eriksson 29 6 Chelsea FC (England) Madelen Janogy 27 7 Hammarby IF (Sweden) Lina Hurtig 27 8 Arsenal WFC (England) Kosovare Asllani 34 9 AC Milan (Italy) Sofia Jakobsson 33 10 San Diego Wave FC (United States) Stina Blackstenius 27 11 Arsenal WFC (England) Jennifer Falk 30 12 BK Hacken FF (Sweden) Amanda Ilestedt 30 13 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Nathalie Bjorn 26 14 Everton FC (England) Rebecka Blomqvist 26 15 VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) Filippa Angeldal 26 16 Manchester City WFC (England) Caroline Seger 38 17 FC Rosengaard (Sweden) Fridolina Rolfo 29 18 FC Barcelona (Spain) Johanna Kaneryd 26 19 Chelsea FC (England) Hanna Bennison 20 20 Everton FC (England) Tove Enblom 28 21 KIF Orebro DFF (Sweden) Olivia Schough 32 22 FC Rosengaard (Sweden) Elin Rubensson 30 23 BK Hacken FF (Sweden)

