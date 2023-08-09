Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays meet Alec Burleson and the St. Louis Cardinals at Tropicana Field on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Cardinals vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 158 homers this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

Fueled by 356 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks sixth in MLB with a .432 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.

St. Louis has scored 527 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fifth with an OBP of .330.

The Cardinals rank 12th with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis averages just 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.

St. Louis has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.48) in the majors this season.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.443 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals' Dakota Hudson will make his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, throwing seven innings and giving up three earned runs.

He has earned a quality start one time in two starts this season.

Hudson has made one start of five or more innings in two chances this season, and averages 3.3 frames when he pitches.

In eight appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/3/2023 Twins L 5-3 Home Matthew Liberatore Sonny Gray 8/4/2023 Rockies L 9-4 Home Adam Wainwright Chris Flexen 8/5/2023 Rockies W 6-2 Home Steven Matz Ty Blach 8/6/2023 Rockies L 1-0 Home Zack Thompson Austin Gomber 8/8/2023 Rays L 4-2 Away Miles Mikolas Zach Eflin 8/9/2023 Rays - Away Dakota Hudson Jalen Beeks 8/10/2023 Rays - Away Matthew Liberatore Zack Littell 8/11/2023 Royals - Away Adam Wainwright Zack Greinke 8/12/2023 Royals - Away Steven Matz Cole Ragans 8/14/2023 Athletics - Home Miles Mikolas - 8/15/2023 Athletics - Home Dakota Hudson JP Sears

