How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 9
Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays meet Alec Burleson and the St. Louis Cardinals at Tropicana Field on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.
Cardinals vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals have hit 158 homers this season, which ranks sixth in the league.
- Fueled by 356 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks sixth in MLB with a .432 slugging percentage this season.
- The Cardinals' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.
- St. Louis has scored 527 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fifth with an OBP of .330.
- The Cardinals rank 12th with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.
- St. Louis averages just 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.
- St. Louis has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.48) in the majors this season.
- Cardinals pitchers have a 1.443 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals' Dakota Hudson will make his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, throwing seven innings and giving up three earned runs.
- He has earned a quality start one time in two starts this season.
- Hudson has made one start of five or more innings in two chances this season, and averages 3.3 frames when he pitches.
- In eight appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/3/2023
|Twins
|L 5-3
|Home
|Matthew Liberatore
|Sonny Gray
|8/4/2023
|Rockies
|L 9-4
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Chris Flexen
|8/5/2023
|Rockies
|W 6-2
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Ty Blach
|8/6/2023
|Rockies
|L 1-0
|Home
|Zack Thompson
|Austin Gomber
|8/8/2023
|Rays
|L 4-2
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Zach Eflin
|8/9/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Dakota Hudson
|Jalen Beeks
|8/10/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Zack Littell
|8/11/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Zack Greinke
|8/12/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Cole Ragans
|8/14/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|-
|8/15/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Dakota Hudson
|JP Sears
