Willson Contreras -- batting .357 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the mound, on August 8 at 6:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras is hitting .252 with 23 doubles, 11 home runs and 37 walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 88th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 83rd in slugging.
  • Contreras has gotten a hit in 52 of 93 games this season (55.9%), with more than one hit on 25 occasions (26.9%).
  • In 9.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 30.1% of his games this year, Contreras has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (9.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored a run in 32 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
47 GP 45
.257 AVG .247
.340 OBP .353
.419 SLG .430
17 XBH 17
5 HR 6
21 RBI 21
45/17 K/BB 41/20
5 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
  • The Rays have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rays surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (119 total, one per game).
  • Eflin (12-6 with a 3.46 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 122 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 22nd of the season.
  • The righty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.46), first in WHIP (.997), and 29th in K/9 (8.9).
