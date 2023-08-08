The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt (.211 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in slugging percentage (.456) thanks to 40 extra-base hits.

He ranks 31st in batting average, 23rd in on base percentage, and 54th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in 72 of 109 games this season, with multiple hits 38 times.

In 14 games this year, he has hit a long ball (12.8%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).

Goldschmidt has driven in a run in 35 games this season (32.1%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (15.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 49 games this season (45.0%), including multiple runs in 13 games.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 52 .274 AVG .282 .382 OBP .347 .451 SLG .460 20 XBH 20 9 HR 9 29 RBI 28 61/36 K/BB 44/22 5 SB 4

Rays Pitching Rankings