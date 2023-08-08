Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rays - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt (.211 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in slugging percentage (.456) thanks to 40 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 31st in batting average, 23rd in on base percentage, and 54th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in 72 of 109 games this season, with multiple hits 38 times.
- In 14 games this year, he has hit a long ball (12.8%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Goldschmidt has driven in a run in 35 games this season (32.1%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (15.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 49 games this season (45.0%), including multiple runs in 13 games.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|52
|.274
|AVG
|.282
|.382
|OBP
|.347
|.451
|SLG
|.460
|20
|XBH
|20
|9
|HR
|9
|29
|RBI
|28
|61/36
|K/BB
|44/22
|5
|SB
|4
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Rays have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 119 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Eflin makes the start for the Rays, his 22nd of the season. He is 12-6 with a 3.46 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 122 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.46), first in WHIP (.997), and 29th in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
