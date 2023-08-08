Player prop bet options for Wander Franco, Nolan Arenado and others are listed when the Tampa Bay Rays host the St. Louis Cardinals at Tropicana Field on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Rays Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has recorded 117 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 79 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .282/.331/.508 on the season.

Arenado hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Aug. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 5 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 4 3-for-5 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Twins Aug. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 119 hits with 22 doubles, 18 home runs, 58 walks and 57 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashed .278/.365/.456 so far this year.

Goldschmidt takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Aug. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 4 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Twins Aug. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Zach Eflin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Eflin Stats

The Rays' Zach Eflin (12-6) will make his 22nd start of the season.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 12 of them.

Eflin has 18 starts of five or more innings this season in 21 chances. He averages 5.8 innings per outing.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 29-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.46), first in WHIP (.997), and 29th in K/9 (8.9).

Eflin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Yankees Aug. 1 6.0 3 0 0 5 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 26 4.0 7 5 5 3 1 vs. Orioles Jul. 21 7.0 2 0 0 8 1 at Royals Jul. 16 3.0 7 5 5 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 9 5.0 4 2 2 5 0

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Franco Stats

Franco has 115 hits with 23 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs, 40 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen 29 bases.

He's slashing .273/.337/.457 so far this year.

Franco will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Aug. 6 3-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 at Tigers Aug. 5 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Tigers Aug. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 2 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Yankees Aug. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has collected 114 hits with 22 doubles, 16 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 55 runs.

He has a .315/.398/.508 slash line on the season.

Diaz enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with a double, two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Tigers Aug. 6 3-for-5 3 1 2 7 at Tigers Aug. 5 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Tigers Aug. 4 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 at Yankees Aug. 2 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4

