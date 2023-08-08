The Tampa Bay Rays and Brandon Lowe will hit the field against the St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt at Tropicana Field on Tuesday, with the first pitch at 6:40 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 156 homers this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

St. Louis is seventh in MLB with a .431 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .257 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.

St. Louis has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 525 (4.6 per game).

The Cardinals have an OBP of .331 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis has an 8.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.48 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.441 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Miles Mikolas (6-7) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in seven innings against the Minnesota Twins.

He has started 24 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.

In 24 starts, Mikolas has pitched through or past the fifth inning 20 times. He has a season average of 5.6 frames per outing.

In 24 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/2/2023 Twins W 7-3 Home Dakota Hudson Joe Ryan 8/3/2023 Twins L 5-3 Home Matthew Liberatore Sonny Gray 8/4/2023 Rockies L 9-4 Home Adam Wainwright Chris Flexen 8/5/2023 Rockies W 6-2 Home Steven Matz Ty Blach 8/6/2023 Rockies L 1-0 Home Zack Thompson Austin Gomber 8/8/2023 Rays - Away Miles Mikolas Zach Eflin 8/9/2023 Rays - Away Dakota Hudson Shane McClanahan 8/10/2023 Rays - Away Matthew Liberatore Zack Littell 8/11/2023 Royals - Away Adam Wainwright Zack Greinke 8/12/2023 Royals - Away Steven Matz Cole Ragans 8/14/2023 Athletics - Home Miles Mikolas -

