Tuesday's game at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (68-46) taking on the St. Louis Cardinals (49-64) at 6:40 PM (on August 8). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Rays, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Zach Eflin (12-6) to the mound, while Miles Mikolas (6-7) will answer the bell for the Cardinals.

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Our pick for this game is Rays 5, Cardinals 3.

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, St. Louis and its foes are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The past 10 Cardinals games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Cardinals have won in 21, or 46.7%, of the 45 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

St. Louis has played as an underdog of +145 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (525 total), St. Louis is the 12th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

