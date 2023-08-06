Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Rockies on August 6, 2023
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Player prop bet options for Nolan Arenado and others are listed when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Colorado Rockies at Busch Stadium on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Rockies Game Info
- When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Arenado Stats
- Arenado has 21 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 30 walks and 79 RBI (116 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a .282/.328/.510 slash line on the year.
- Arenado will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with a double, a home run and two RBI.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 5
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 4
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Paul Goldschmidt has 118 hits with 21 doubles, 18 home runs, 57 walks and 57 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He has a .278/.365/.455 slash line on the year.
- Goldschmidt brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a walk and an RBI.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 4
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
