Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals (49-63) face off against Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (43-67) in the series rubber match at Busch Stadium on Sunday, August 6. The game will start at 2:15 PM ET.

The Cardinals are favored in this one, at -200, while the underdog Rockies have +165 odds to play spoiler. The total for the game has been set at 9.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Zack Thompson - STL (2-3, 4.76 ERA) vs Austin Gomber - COL (8-8, 5.68 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have won 24 out of the 55 games, or 43.6%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, the Cardinals have a 3-2 record (winning 60% of their games).

St. Louis has a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cardinals went 2-3 over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have come away with 39 wins in the 95 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have a win-loss record of 11-27 when favored by +165 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +25000 - 4th

