The St. Louis Cardinals, including Willson Contreras (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Ty Blach and the Colorado Rockies at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Ty Blach TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +210) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .247 with 22 doubles, 11 home runs and 37 walks.

In 54.9% of his 91 games this season, Contreras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 9.9% of his games this year, and 3% of his chances at the plate.

Contreras has had at least one RBI in 29.7% of his games this year (27 of 91), with more than one RBI eight times (8.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 31 times this year (34.1%), including seven games with multiple runs (7.7%).

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 45 .247 AVG .247 .333 OBP .353 .407 SLG .430 16 XBH 17 5 HR 6 19 RBI 21 45/17 K/BB 41/20 5 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings