Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rockies - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Willson Contreras (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Ty Blach and the Colorado Rockies at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +210)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .247 with 22 doubles, 11 home runs and 37 walks.
- In 54.9% of his 91 games this season, Contreras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 9.9% of his games this year, and 3% of his chances at the plate.
- Contreras has had at least one RBI in 29.7% of his games this year (27 of 91), with more than one RBI eight times (8.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 31 times this year (34.1%), including seven games with multiple runs (7.7%).
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|45
|.247
|AVG
|.247
|.333
|OBP
|.353
|.407
|SLG
|.430
|16
|XBH
|17
|5
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|21
|45/17
|K/BB
|41/20
|5
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.51).
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 156 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- The Rockies will look to Blach (1-0) in his third start this season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the left-hander tossed five scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering three hits.
