After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Taylor Motter and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Ty Blach) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Taylor Motter Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Taylor Motter At The Plate

  • Motter is batting .174 with two doubles and four walks.
  • Motter has had a base hit in seven of 16 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • In 16 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Motter has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Taylor Motter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 7
.208 AVG .136
.240 OBP .240
.250 SLG .182
1 XBH 1
0 HR 0
0 RBI 2
8/1 K/BB 11/3
0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.3 K/9, the worst in the league.
  • The Rockies have a 5.51 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to allow 156 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • Blach (1-0) pitches for the Rockies to make his third start this season.
  • His last appearance was on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when the lefty threw five scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
