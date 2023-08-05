Lars Nootbaar -- with a slugging percentage of .800 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Colorado Rockies, with Ty Blach on the hill, on August 5 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Rockies.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Ty Blach

Ty Blach TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar leads St. Louis in OBP (.376) this season, fueled by 81 hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 65th in the league in slugging.

In 65.8% of his 79 games this season, Nootbaar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 12.7% of his games in 2023 (10 of 79), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 35.4% of his games this season, Nootbaar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.1%.

He has scored a run in 39 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 40 .262 AVG .293 .357 OBP .395 .414 SLG .469 10 XBH 16 6 HR 5 17 RBI 19 31/23 K/BB 41/25 3 SB 4

