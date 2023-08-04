Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rockies - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Arenado (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Chris Flexen and the Colorado Rockies at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Arenado? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado leads St. Louis in total hits (112) this season while batting .279 with 45 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 24th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 77th and he is 18th in slugging.
- In 70.2% of his 104 games this season, Arenado has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 32 multi-hit games.
- In 20 games this season, he has hit a long ball (19.2%, and 5% of his trips to the dish).
- In 41.3% of his games this year, Arenado has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 41 games this season (39.4%), including seven multi-run games (6.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|51
|.305
|AVG
|.252
|.355
|OBP
|.299
|.510
|SLG
|.500
|22
|XBH
|23
|9
|HR
|13
|37
|RBI
|41
|38/16
|K/BB
|42/14
|1
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.3 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.52 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.4 per game).
- Flexen makes the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 0-5 with an 8.08 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 29-year-old has an 8.08 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .332 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.