On Friday, August 4 at 8:15 PM ET, the St. Louis Cardinals (48-62) host the Colorado Rockies (42-66) at Busch Stadium. Adam Wainwright will get the ball for the Cardinals, while Chris Flexen will take the hill for the Rockies.

The Cardinals are listed as -190 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Rockies (+160). The total is 9.5 runs for this contest.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Wainwright - STL (3-5, 7.18 ERA) vs Flexen - COL (0-5, 8.08 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 53 times this season and won 23, or 43.4%, of those games.

The Cardinals have gone 4-5 (winning 44.4% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from St. Louis, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

The Cardinals went 1-2 over the three games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have been victorious in 38, or 40.9%, of the 93 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Rockies have won 15 of 44 games when listed as at least +160 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+120) Willson Contreras - 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +10000 - 4th

