Cardinals vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 4
Friday's game features the St. Louis Cardinals (48-62) and the Colorado Rockies (42-66) facing off at Busch Stadium (on August 4) at 8:15 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 7-5 victory for the Cardinals.
The probable starters are Adam Wainwright (3-5) for the Cardinals and Chris Flexen (0-5) for the Rockies.
Cardinals vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
Cardinals vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Cardinals 7, Rockies 5.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Cardinals Performance Insights
- In three games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Cardinals have a record of 1-2.
- When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.
- This season, the Cardinals have won 23 out of the 53 games, or 43.4%, in which they've been favored.
- St. Louis has a record of 4-5, a 44.4% win rate, when favored by -190 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Cardinals, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.
- St. Louis ranks 12th in the majors with 515 total runs scored this season.
- The Cardinals have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 29
|Cubs
|L 5-1
|Adam Wainwright vs Jameson Taillon
|July 30
|Cubs
|W 3-0
|Steven Matz vs Kyle Hendricks
|August 1
|Twins
|L 3-2
|Miles Mikolas vs Pablo Lopez
|August 2
|Twins
|W 7-3
|Dakota Hudson vs Joe Ryan
|August 3
|Twins
|L 5-3
|Matthew Liberatore vs Sonny Gray
|August 4
|Rockies
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Chris Flexen
|August 5
|Rockies
|-
|Steven Matz vs Ty Blach
|August 6
|Rockies
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Austin Gomber
|August 8
|@ Rays
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Zach Eflin
|August 9
|@ Rays
|-
|Dakota Hudson vs Shane McClanahan
|August 10
|@ Rays
|-
|Matthew Liberatore vs Zack Littell
