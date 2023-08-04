Friday's game features the St. Louis Cardinals (48-62) and the Colorado Rockies (42-66) facing off at Busch Stadium (on August 4) at 8:15 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 7-5 victory for the Cardinals.

The probable starters are Adam Wainwright (3-5) for the Cardinals and Chris Flexen (0-5) for the Rockies.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Cardinals vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cardinals 7, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

In three games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Cardinals have a record of 1-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

This season, the Cardinals have won 23 out of the 53 games, or 43.4%, in which they've been favored.

St. Louis has a record of 4-5, a 44.4% win rate, when favored by -190 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Cardinals, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

St. Louis ranks 12th in the majors with 515 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule