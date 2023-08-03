The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman (.216 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is hitting .235 with 15 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 24 walks.

In 53.0% of his games this year (44 of 83), Edman has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (19.3%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 83 games he has played this season, he's homered in seven of them (8.4%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Edman has had an RBI in 17 games this year (20.5%), including five multi-RBI outings (6.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 37.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (12.0%).

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 38 .252 AVG .215 .296 OBP .302 .377 SLG .392 10 XBH 15 4 HR 3 19 RBI 10 26/8 K/BB 25/16 7 SB 7

