Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Twins - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Paul Goldschmidt, with a slugging percentage of .378 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, August 3 at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.365), slugging percentage (.460) and OPS (.825) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has gotten a hit in 69 of 105 games this year (65.7%), with multiple hits on 36 occasions (34.3%).
- In 14 games this season, he has hit a home run (13.3%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Goldschmidt has driven home a run in 34 games this season (32.4%), including more than one RBI in 16.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 45.7% of his games this year (48 of 105), with two or more runs 13 times (12.4%).
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|52
|.273
|AVG
|.282
|.383
|OBP
|.347
|.460
|SLG
|.460
|19
|XBH
|20
|9
|HR
|9
|28
|RBI
|28
|58/34
|K/BB
|44/22
|5
|SB
|4
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 126 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Gray (4-4) takes the mound for the Twins in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.14 ERA in 117 1/3 innings pitched, with 115 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.14), 36th in WHIP (1.261), and 29th in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
