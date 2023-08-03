Paul Goldschmidt, with a slugging percentage of .378 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, August 3 at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

  • Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.365), slugging percentage (.460) and OPS (.825) this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.
  • Goldschmidt has gotten a hit in 69 of 105 games this year (65.7%), with multiple hits on 36 occasions (34.3%).
  • In 14 games this season, he has hit a home run (13.3%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).
  • Goldschmidt has driven home a run in 34 games this season (32.4%), including more than one RBI in 16.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • He has scored in 45.7% of his games this year (48 of 105), with two or more runs 13 times (12.4%).

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
53 GP 52
.273 AVG .282
.383 OBP .347
.460 SLG .460
19 XBH 20
9 HR 9
28 RBI 28
58/34 K/BB 44/22
5 SB 4

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up 126 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • Gray (4-4) takes the mound for the Twins in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.14 ERA in 117 1/3 innings pitched, with 115 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 33-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.14), 36th in WHIP (1.261), and 29th in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
