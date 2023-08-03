Tyler O'Neill brings a two-game homer streak into the St. Louis Cardinals' (48-61) game against the Minnesota Twins (55-54) at 7:45 PM ET on Thursday, at Busch Stadium.

The probable pitchers are Sonny Gray (4-4) for the Twins and Matthew Liberatore (1-3) for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (4-4, 3.14 ERA) vs Liberatore - STL (1-3, 6.75 ERA)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matthew Liberatore

Liberatore gets the start for the Cardinals, his ninth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.75 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Wednesday, July 5 against the Miami Marlins, when the left-hander tossed a third of an inning, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 23-year-old has put up a 6.75 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings during nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .323 to his opponents.

Liberatore enters the matchup with one quality start under his belt this year.

Liberatore heads into this game with three outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray

The Twins will hand the ball to Gray (4-4) for his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings against the Kansas City Royals.

The 33-year-old has pitched to a 3.14 ERA this season with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.4 walks per nine across 21 games.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Gray has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 33-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.14), 36th in WHIP (1.261), and 29th in K/9 (8.8).

