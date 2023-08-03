Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals hit the field on Thursday at Busch Stadium against Sonny Gray, who is starting for the Minnesota Twins. First pitch will be at 7:45 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Cardinals vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank fifth in Major League Baseball with 151 home runs.

St. Louis is seventh in MLB with a .431 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals' .256 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.

St. Louis ranks 12th in the majors with 512 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have an OBP of .330 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 13th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.49 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.448 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will send Matthew Liberatore (1-3) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, July 5, when he threw a third of an inning, giving up four earned runs while allowing five hits against the Miami Marlins.

He has earned a quality start one time in eight starts this season.

In eight starts this season, Liberatore has lasted five or more innings three times, with an average of 3.6 innings per appearance.

In nine appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/28/2023 Cubs L 3-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Hayden Wesneski 7/29/2023 Cubs L 5-1 Home Adam Wainwright Jameson Taillon 7/30/2023 Cubs W 3-0 Home Steven Matz Kyle Hendricks 8/1/2023 Twins L 3-2 Home Miles Mikolas Pablo Lopez 8/2/2023 Twins W 7-3 Home Dakota Hudson Joe Ryan 8/3/2023 Twins - Home Matthew Liberatore Sonny Gray 8/4/2023 Rockies - Home Adam Wainwright Chris Flexen 8/5/2023 Rockies - Home Steven Matz Ty Blach 8/6/2023 Rockies - Home Jack Flaherty Austin Gomber 8/8/2023 Rays - Away Dakota Hudson Zach Eflin 8/9/2023 Rays - Away Matthew Liberatore Shane McClanahan

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.