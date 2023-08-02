Nolan Gorman is back in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus Joe Ryan and the Minnesota TwinsAugust 2 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 29 against the Cubs) he went 0-for-2.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Gorman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

  • Gorman is batting .241 with 16 doubles, 22 home runs and 40 walks.
  • He ranks 112th in batting average, 82nd in on base percentage, and 23rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
  • Gorman has reached base via a hit in 55 games this year (of 94 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 20.2% of his games this year, and 6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Gorman has picked up an RBI in 34 games this year (36.2%), with more than one RBI in 18 of those contests (19.1%).
  • He has scored in 37 games this season (39.4%), including eight multi-run games (8.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
46 GP 48
.290 AVG .196
.374 OBP .278
.574 SLG .423
20 XBH 18
12 HR 10
41 RBI 24
56/21 K/BB 56/19
4 SB 3

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9 to pace MLB.
  • The Twins' 3.85 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Twins rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (122 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Twins will send Ryan (9-7) out for his 22nd start of the season as he goes for his 10th victory. He is 9-7 with a 4.06 ERA and 148 strikeouts through 122 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Wednesday, July 26 against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.06 ERA ranks 39th, 1.090 WHIP ranks 14th, and 10.9 K/9 ranks sixth.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.