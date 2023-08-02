Nolan Arenado -- with an on-base percentage of .244 in his past 10 games, 83 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on August 2 at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

  • Arenado has 111 hits, which ranks first among St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .279 with 44 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 26th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.
  • Arenado has picked up a hit in 69.9% of his 103 games this year, with at least two hits in 31.1% of them.
  • He has hit a home run in 20 games this season (19.4%), leaving the park in 5.0% of his trips to the dish.
  • Arenado has driven home a run in 43 games this year (41.7%), including more than one RBI in 20.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 10 occasions..
  • In 38.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (6.8%).

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
52 GP 51
.306 AVG .252
.356 OBP .299
.510 SLG .500
21 XBH 23
9 HR 13
37 RBI 41
36/16 K/BB 42/14
1 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league.
  • The Twins' 3.85 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up 122 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • Ryan tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Twins, his 22nd of the season. He is 9-7 with a 4.06 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.06 ERA ranks 39th, 1.090 WHIP ranks 14th, and 10.9 K/9 ranks sixth.
