The St. Louis Cardinals, including Taylor Motter (hitting .129 in his past 10 games, with a double, three walks and two RBI), battle starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Taylor Motter Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Taylor Motter At The Plate

  • Motter is hitting .158 with two doubles and four walks.
  • Motter has a hit in six of 13 games played this season (46.2%), but no multi-hit games.
  • He has not gone deep in his 13 games this year.
  • Motter has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in one of 13 games.

Taylor Motter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 7
.188 AVG .136
.235 OBP .240
.250 SLG .182
1 XBH 1
0 HR 0
0 RBI 2
5/1 K/BB 11/3
0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9 to pace MLB.
  • The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up 121 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
  • Lopez (5-6) takes the mound for the Twins in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 4.13 ERA in 128 2/3 innings pitched, with 160 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (4.13), 19th in WHIP (1.142), and fifth in K/9 (11.2) among pitchers who qualify.
