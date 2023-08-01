Tuesday's game at Busch Stadium has the St. Louis Cardinals (47-60) going head to head against the Minnesota Twins (54-53) at 7:45 PM ET (on August 1). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Cardinals, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Twins will give the nod to Pablo Lopez (5-6, 4.13 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Miles Mikolas (6-6, 4.38 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Cardinals vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cardinals 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 2-1.

When it comes to the total, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its previous 10 games.

The last 10 Cardinals contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Cardinals have come away with 20 wins in the 42 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, St. Louis has come away with a win eight times in 20 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for St. Louis is the No. 12 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (503 total runs).

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.53 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

