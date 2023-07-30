Paul DeJong Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul DeJong (.344 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong has 11 doubles, 13 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .236.
- DeJong has had a hit in 46 of 79 games this season (58.2%), including multiple hits 18 times (22.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.5% of his games in 2023 (13 of 79), and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- DeJong has picked up an RBI in 20 games this year (25.3%), with more than one RBI in eight of them (10.1%).
- In 38.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.6%).
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|45
|.217
|AVG
|.248
|.283
|OBP
|.313
|.365
|SLG
|.453
|7
|XBH
|17
|5
|HR
|8
|12
|RBI
|20
|35/9
|K/BB
|52/12
|1
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 4.08 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hendricks gets the start for the Cubs, his 13th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.58 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 70 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.58, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .236 batting average against him.
