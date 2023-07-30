On Sunday, Dylan Carlson (.235 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 93 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

Carlson is batting .230 with six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 23 walks.

Carlson has gotten at least one hit in 53.0% of his games this season (35 of 66), with at least two hits nine times (13.6%).

Looking at the 66 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (6.1%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Carlson has had an RBI in 16 games this year (24.2%), including six multi-RBI outings (9.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 22 of 66 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 31 .229 AVG .231 .323 OBP .333 .358 SLG .330 8 XBH 4 3 HR 2 13 RBI 11 22/12 K/BB 26/11 2 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings