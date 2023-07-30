The St. Louis Cardinals (46-60) carry a three-game losing run into a home matchup versus the Chicago Cubs (53-51), at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Steven Matz (1-7) to the mound, while Kyle Hendricks (4-4) will answer the bell for the Cubs.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Matz - STL (1-7, 4.34 ERA) vs Hendricks - CHC (4-4, 3.58 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Steven Matz

Matz (1-7) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 15th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while allowing five hits.

The 32-year-old has pitched to a 4.34 ERA this season with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.1 walks per nine across 22 games.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Matz has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished eight appearances without allowing an earned run in 22 chances this season.

Steven Matz vs. Cubs

The Cubs rank eighth in MLB with 514 runs scored this season. They have a .255 batting average this campaign with 119 home runs (17th in the league).

The left-hander has faced the Cubs two times this season, allowing them to go 5-for-30 with two doubles, a triple and an RBI in 8 1/3 innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Hendricks

Hendricks makes the start for the Cubs, his 13th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.58 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.58, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .236 batting average against him.

Hendricks is looking to continue a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Hendricks is seeking his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 innings per start.

He has had one outing this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.