Andrew Knizner Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Andrew Knizner (.618 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cubs.
Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Knizner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Cubs Player Props
|Cardinals vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Cubs Odds
|Cardinals vs Cubs Prediction
|How to Watch Cardinals vs Cubs
Andrew Knizner At The Plate
- Knizner is batting .237 with six doubles, eight home runs and four walks.
- Knizner has picked up a hit in 58.5% of his 41 games this year, with multiple hits in 17.1% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in seven games this season (17.1%), homering in 5.9% of his plate appearances.
- Knizner has had at least one RBI in 34.1% of his games this season (14 of 41), with more than one RBI five times (12.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 36.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 14.6%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|21
|.246
|AVG
|.229
|.258
|OBP
|.260
|.492
|SLG
|.443
|7
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|9
|18/1
|K/BB
|20/3
|0
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hendricks gets the start for the Cubs, his 13th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.58 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.58, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.