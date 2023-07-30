Alexander Zverev will take on Laslo Djere in the Hamburg European Open final on Sunday, July 30.

With -450 odds, Zverev is favored over Djere in this tournament final against the underdog, who is +310.

Alexander Zverev vs. Laslo Djere Match Information

Tournament: The Hamburg European Open

The Hamburg European Open Round: Finals

Finals Date: Sunday, July 30

Sunday, July 30 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Alexander Zverev vs. Laslo Djere Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Zverev has an 81.8% chance to win.

Alexander Zverev Laslo Djere -450 Odds to Win Match +310 81.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 24.4% 60 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40

Alexander Zverev vs. Laslo Djere Trends and Insights

In the semifinals on Saturday, Zverev beat Arthur Fils 6-2, 6-4.

Djere eliminated Zhizhen Zhang 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals on Saturday.

Zverev has played 26 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) in his 42 matches over the past year (across all court types).

On clay, Zverev has played 22 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 24.1 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches) while winning 54.8% of games.

In his 58 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Djere is averaging 25.3 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) while winning 50.3% of those games.

Djere has averaged 22 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.5 games per set through 22 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months.

In head-to-head matches, Zverev has two wins, while Djere has zero. In their last match on June 4, 2021, Zverev was victorious 6-2, 7-5, 6-2.

In terms of sets, Zverev has won five versus Djere (100.0%), while Djere has captured zero.

Zverev and Djere have competed in 47 total games, and Zverev has won more often, capturing 31 of them.

Djere and Zverev have matched up two times, and they have averaged 23.5 games and 2.5 sets per match.

