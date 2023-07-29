The San Francisco Giants and Wilmer Flores take the field in the second game of a three-game series against Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox, on Saturday at Oracle Park.

Red Sox vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox are 20th in baseball with 116 total home runs.

Boston's .437 slugging percentage is sixth-best in baseball.

The Red Sox are third in the majors with a .265 batting average.

Boston scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (519 total, five per game).

The Red Sox rank fourth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .333.

Red Sox hitters strike out 8.2 times per game, the 10th-fewest strikeouts in the majors.

The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the majors.

Boston has a 4.26 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.285).

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants' 120 home runs rank 14th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 301 extra-base hits, San Francisco ranks 22nd in MLB with a .397 slugging percentage this season.

The Giants' .241 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.

San Francisco ranks 15th in the majors with 469 total runs scored this season.

The Giants have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

The Giants are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 28th with an average of 9.5 strikeouts per game.

San Francisco strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 16th in MLB.

San Francisco has pitched to a 4.01 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.

Giants pitchers have a 1.253 WHIP this season, eighth-best in the majors.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

James Paxton gets the start for the Red Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.46 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.

Paxton is looking to collect his eighth quality start of the season.

Paxton has pitched five or more innings in a game nine times this year entering this matchup.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 12 appearances this season.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants will send Ryan Walker (3-0) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The right-hander allowed one hit in 2 2/3 scoreless innings pitched against the Oakland Athletics on Thursday.

In six starts this season, Walker has not yet earned a quality start.

In six starts this season, Walker has yet to pitch five or more innings.

He has 17 appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 24 chances this season.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/22/2023 Mets W 8-6 Home James Paxton Max Scherzer 7/23/2023 Mets W 6-1 Home Brennan Bernardino Carlos Carrasco 7/25/2023 Braves W 7-1 Home John Schreiber Charlie Morton 7/26/2023 Braves W 5-3 Home Brayan Bello Spencer Strider 7/28/2023 Giants W 3-2 Away Kutter Crawford Logan Webb 7/29/2023 Giants - Away James Paxton Ryan Walker 7/30/2023 Giants - Away Brayan Bello Ross Stripling 7/31/2023 Mariners - Away Brayan Bello George Kirby 8/1/2023 Mariners - Away Kutter Crawford Bryce Miller 8/2/2023 Mariners - Away James Paxton Logan Gilbert 8/4/2023 Blue Jays - Home - -

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 7/23/2023 Nationals L 6-1 Away Scott Alexander MacKenzie Gore 7/24/2023 Tigers L 5-1 Away Ross Stripling Tarik Skubal 7/25/2023 Athletics W 2-1 Home Alex Cobb Tayler Scott 7/26/2023 Athletics W 8-3 Home Ryan Walker Freddy Tarnok 7/28/2023 Red Sox L 3-2 Home Logan Webb Kutter Crawford 7/29/2023 Red Sox - Home Ryan Walker James Paxton 7/30/2023 Red Sox - Home Ross Stripling Brayan Bello 7/31/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Alex Cobb Merrill Kelly 8/1/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Alex Wood Zac Gallen 8/2/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Logan Webb Tommy Henry 8/3/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Anthony DeSclafani Brandon Pfaadt

