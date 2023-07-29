Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt (.216 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.369), slugging percentage (.470) and OPS (.839) this season.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 42nd in the league in slugging.
- In 65.3% of his games this season (66 of 101), Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit, and in 36 of those games (35.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 13.9% of his games in 2023 (14 of 101), and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Goldschmidt has had an RBI in 33 games this year (32.7%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (16.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 47.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (12.9%).
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|52
|.279
|AVG
|.282
|.393
|OBP
|.347
|.481
|SLG
|.460
|19
|XBH
|20
|9
|HR
|9
|27
|RBI
|28
|55/33
|K/BB
|44/22
|5
|SB
|4
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, 1.1 per game).
- Taillon makes the start for the Cubs, his 18th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 5.75 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.75, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .281 batting average against him.
