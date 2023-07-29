The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt (.216 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.369), slugging percentage (.470) and OPS (.839) this season.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 42nd in the league in slugging.

In 65.3% of his games this season (66 of 101), Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit, and in 36 of those games (35.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 13.9% of his games in 2023 (14 of 101), and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Goldschmidt has had an RBI in 33 games this year (32.7%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (16.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 47.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (12.9%).

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 52 .279 AVG .282 .393 OBP .347 .481 SLG .460 19 XBH 20 9 HR 9 27 RBI 28 55/33 K/BB 44/22 5 SB 4

Cubs Pitching Rankings