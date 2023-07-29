The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul DeJong (.364 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Cubs.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong is batting .238 with 11 doubles, 13 home runs and 21 walks.

In 46 of 78 games this season (59.0%) DeJong has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (23.1%).

He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (13 of 78), and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

DeJong has picked up an RBI in 20 games this year (25.6%), with more than one RBI in eight of them (10.3%).

He has scored in 30 games this season (38.5%), including six multi-run games (7.7%).

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 45 .223 AVG .248 .290 OBP .313 .375 SLG .453 7 XBH 17 5 HR 8 12 RBI 20 35/9 K/BB 52/12 1 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings