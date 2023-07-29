Dylan Carlson Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Saturday, Dylan Carlson (.259 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Dylan Carlson At The Plate
- Carlson is batting .235 with six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 23 walks.
- Carlson has picked up a hit in 53.8% of his 65 games this year, with more than one hit in 13.8% of them.
- In four games this season, he has hit a home run (6.2%, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Carlson has driven home a run in 16 games this season (24.6%), including more than one RBI in 9.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 22 of 65 games (33.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|31
|.238
|AVG
|.231
|.333
|OBP
|.333
|.371
|SLG
|.330
|8
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|11
|21/12
|K/BB
|26/11
|2
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 111 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Taillon gets the start for the Cubs, his 18th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 5.75 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.75, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .281 against him.
