On Saturday, July 29, Nolan Arenado's St. Louis Cardinals (46-59) host Nico Hoerner's Chicago Cubs (52-51) at Busch Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET.

The favored Cardinals have -110 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at -110. The over/under is 10 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Cardinals vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Adam Wainwright - STL (3-4, 7.31 ERA) vs Jameson Taillon - CHC (4-6, 5.75 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 52 times this season and won 22, or 42.3%, of those games.

The Cardinals have a record of 25-35 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (41.7% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that St. Louis has a 52.4% chance to win.

The Cardinals did not win a game as the moneyline favorite over the last 10 games in four tries.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Cubs have been underdogs in 49 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (42.9%) in those contests.

The Cubs have a win-loss record of 21-28 when favored by -110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 6-2-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+135) Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+150) Brendan Donovan 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185) Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +5000 - 4th

