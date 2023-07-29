Cody Bellinger and Lars Nootbaar will take the field when the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals meet on Saturday at Busch Stadium.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are fifth in MLB action with 146 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

St. Louis ranks seventh in baseball, slugging .432.

The Cardinals' .257 batting average is eighth-best in MLB.

St. Louis is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.8 runs per game (499 total).

The Cardinals rank seventh in baseball with a .332 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 14th in the majors.

The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.

St. Louis has a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals have the fourth-highest WHIP in baseball (1.469).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Adam Wainwright (3-4 with a 7.31 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 13th of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Wainwright is looking to pick up his second quality start of the season.

Wainwright has pitched five or more innings in a game nine times this year heading into this matchup.

He has not had an appearance yet in which he did not surrender at least one earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/24/2023 Diamondbacks W 10-6 Away Adam Wainwright Ryne Nelson 7/25/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-1 Away Steven Matz Merrill Kelly 7/26/2023 Diamondbacks W 11-7 Away Jack Flaherty Zac Gallen 7/27/2023 Cubs L 10-3 Home Miles Mikolas Justin Steele 7/28/2023 Cubs L 3-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Hayden Wesneski 7/29/2023 Cubs - Home Adam Wainwright Jameson Taillon 7/30/2023 Cubs - Home Steven Matz Kyle Hendricks 8/1/2023 Twins - Home Jack Flaherty Pablo Lopez 8/2/2023 Twins - Home Miles Mikolas Joe Ryan 8/3/2023 Twins - Home Jordan Montgomery Sonny Gray 8/4/2023 Rockies - Home - -

