2023 Amundi Evian Championship Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 3
Celine Boutier currently leads the way (-7, +5500 to win) after two rounds of play at the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship .
Amundi Evian Championship Third Round Information
- Start Time: 1:00 AM ET
- Venue: Evian Resort Golf Club
- Location: Évian-les-Bains, France
- Par/Distance: Par 71/6,527 yards
Amundi Evian Championship Best Odds to Win
Hyo Joo Kim
- Tee Time: 1:11 AM ET
- Current Rank: 28th (+1)
- Odds to Win: +1400
Kim Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|71
|E
|4
|2
|50th
|Round 2
|72
|+1
|3
|4
|25th
Nelly Korda
- Tee Time: 1:11 AM ET
- Current Rank: 28th (+1)
- Odds to Win: +1600
Korda Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|70
|-1
|3
|2
|35th
|Round 2
|73
|+2
|4
|6
|40th
Rose Zhang
- Tee Time: 2:17 AM ET
- Current Rank: 12th (-2)
- Odds to Win: +1800
Zhang Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|69
|-2
|6
|4
|19th
|Round 2
|71
|E
|5
|3
|15th
Linn Grant
- Tee Time: 2:17 AM ET
- Current Rank: 12th (-2)
- Odds to Win: +2000
Grant Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|69
|-2
|5
|3
|19th
|Round 2
|71
|E
|4
|4
|15th
Ayaka Furue
- Tee Time: 2:28 AM ET
- Current Rank: 52nd (+3)
- Odds to Win: +2000
Furue Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|69
|-2
|4
|2
|19th
|Round 2
|76
|+5
|2
|7
|86th
Amundi Evian Championship Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Jin-young Ko
|12th (-2)
|+2000
|Leona Maguire
|28th (+1)
|+2200
|Minjee Lee
|12th (-2)
|+2200
|Atthaya Thitikul
|39th (+2)
|+2200
|Nasa Hataoka
|4th (-5)
|+2500
|Jiyai Shin
|65th (+4)
|+2800
|Hye-jin Choi
|52nd (+3)
|+3500
|Allisen Corpuz
|39th (+2)
|+3500
|Brooke Mackenzie Henderson
|8th (-3)
|+3500
|Lydia Ko
|22nd (E)
|+4000
