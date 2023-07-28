Paul Goldschmidt, with a slugging percentage of .421 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Chicago Cubs, with Hayden Wesneski on the mound, July 28 at 8:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cubs.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski

Hayden Wesneski TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.373), slugging percentage (.474) and OPS (.847) this season.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 23rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 16th and he is 39th in slugging.

Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in 66 of 100 games this season, with multiple hits 36 times.

He has gone deep in 14.0% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Goldschmidt has driven in a run in 33 games this year (33.0%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (17.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 48 games this year, with multiple runs 13 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 52 .285 AVG .282 .400 OBP .347 .492 SLG .460 19 XBH 20 9 HR 9 27 RBI 28 53/33 K/BB 44/22 5 SB 4

Cubs Pitching Rankings