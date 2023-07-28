Noma Noha Akugue (No. 207 ranking) will take on Diana Shnaider (No. 101) in the semifinals of the Hamburg on Friday, July 28.

In the Semifinal, Shnaider is favored over Noha Akugue, with -225 odds compared to the underdog's +170.

Noma Noha Akugue vs. Diana Shnaider Match Information

Tournament: The Hamburg

The Hamburg Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Friday, July 28

Friday, July 28 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Noma Noha Akugue vs. Diana Shnaider Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Diana Shnaider has a 69.2% chance to win.

Noma Noha Akugue Diana Shnaider +170 Odds to Win Match -225 +700 Odds to Win Tournament +180 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 12.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 35.7% 44.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.7

Noma Noha Akugue vs. Diana Shnaider Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals on Thursday, Noha Akugue defeated No. 76-ranked Martina Trevisan, 5-7, 6-4, 7-5.

Shnaider took home the win 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 against Bernarda Pera in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

In her 11 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Noha Akugue has played an average of 22.9 games.

In her six matches on clay over the past year, Noha Akugue has played an average of 26.5 games.

In the past 12 months, Shnaider has played 18 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 50.4% of the games. She averages 21.6 games per match and 9.7 games per set.

In seven matches on clay courts in the past 12 months, Shnaider has averaged 20.1 games per match and 9.4 games per set, winning 48.9% of the games.

This is the first time that Noha Akugue and Shnaider have played in the last five years.

